Ukraine’s military says it shot down 48 drones and two missiles overnight

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian military said on Tuesday it shot down 48 out of 79 drones and two missiles launched by Russia overnight.

The air force said the location of 30 other drones had been lost, while another had returned to Russia.

An overnight attack using guided aerial bombs on the eastern city of Kharkiv also injured two people and damaged windows in three apartment buildings, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said via the Telegram messaging app.

A drone attack on the northeastern region of Sumy damaged a gas station, regional authorities added.