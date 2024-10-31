Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s military says Russian forces attacked bridge in Odesa region overnight

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Russian forces attacked a strategic bridge across the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi Estuary in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region overnight, launching two ballistic Iskander missiles and eight guided missiles, Kyiv’s military said on Thursday.

The bridge is an important railway and car connection in the region and has been a target several times since Russia’s February 2022 invasion. It was unclear whether it had been damaged in the latest strike.

The regional authorities reported a major missile attack on the region on Wednesday evening without providing details on its consequences.

The Russian forces also used two ballistic missiles to attack the eastern town of Kramatorsk, Kyiv’s military said.

The air force said it shot down 17 out of 43 drones and two guided missiles launched by Russia overnight.

It said 23 drones were “locationally lost”, likely due to electronic warfare, and three more left Ukraine-controlled airspace.

The air defences worked in nine Ukrainian regions and the capital of Kyiv.

Kyiv city military administration said the air defence disabled all the drones threatening the capital.

Debris from the drones caused a fire in an open area, damaged a power line and windows in two residential buildings and an administrative building, according to the preliminary information from the Kyiv authorities.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
1 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
306 Likes
201 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you emigrate for financial reasons?

Did life in Switzerland become unaffordable for you? Is that why you emigrated?

Join the discussion
59 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR