Ukraine’s parliament dismisses agriculture minister suspected of corruption, lawmaker says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s parliament has dismissed Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky who tendered his resignation in late April as he faces an investigation into alleged involvement in illegal acquisition of state-owned land, Ukrainian lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Solsky, 44, has denied the allegations.

He has been at the centre of Ukraine’s effort to keep its grain industry going as Russia’s full-scale invasion has blocked Black Sea export routes, strewn fields with landmines and seen farmland occupied.