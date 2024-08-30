Ukraine’s power grid operator head to be dismissed, media reports

1 minute

(Reuters) – The head of Ukraine’s power grid operator Ukrenergo, Vadym Kudrytskyi, is to be dismissed, Forbes Ukraine reported on Friday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

One source said that Kudrytskyi refused to submit his resignation after the decision was made during an official meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Ukrenergo did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.