Ukraine’s top commander says fighting on Pokrovsk front ‘exceptionally tough’

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Thursday he spent several days on the eastern Pokrovsk front and described fighting there as “exceptionally tough”.

Russia has been pressing hard towards the strategic hub of Pokrovsk in recent months, steadily inching forward.

The scale of assaults did not drop after Ukraine launched a surprise incursion into Russia’s west Kursk region on Aug. 6. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation near Pokrovsk was “extremely difficult” and Kyiv would further strengthen its positions.

“Fights are exceptionally tough. The enemy throws into battle everything that can move and advance, trying to break through our defenses,” commander Syrskyi said on Facebook.

He said the most intense clashes were taking place in the area of Krasnyi Yar, some 10 km (6.2 miles) from the city of Pokrovsk.

Eastern outskirts of Hrodivka village, less than 9 km (5.6 miles) from the strategic route connecting the city to Kostiantynivka, were also seeing intensified assaults, Syrskyi added.

Ukraine’s General Staff put the number of clashes in Pokrovsk front at 23 since the start of the day.

Zelenskiy said on Telegram on Thursday he was briefed by his top military on the situation during a meeting that also discussed “concrete defensive actions”.

He added that Ukrainian domestically produced long-range weapons were discussed in a separate meeting, as well as the Kursk incursion.

“Operation tasks are being implemented,” he added.

