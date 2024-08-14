Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s troops still advancing in Russia’s Kursk region, Zelenskiy says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine said its major cross-border assault had advanced one to two kilometres in Russia’s Kursk region since the start of Wednesday and that its troops had finished clearing the Russian town of Sudzha of Moscow’s forces.

Kyiv blindsided Moscow by pouring thousands of troops into the western Russian region of Kursk last week. The surprise operation has given Ukraine its biggest battlefield gains since 2022 after months on the backfoot.

In a video posted on his Telegram account, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was shown being briefed by his top commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, by video link.

“We continue to advance further in Kursk region. From one to two kilometres in various areas since the start of the day. And more than 100 Russian prisoners of war in the same period,” Zelenskiy wrote in a statement published alongside the video.

Kyiv says it has taken control of more than 1,000 sq km (386 sq miles) of territory so far.

Syrskiy said the Russian border town of Sudzha was fully under Ukrainian control.

“The search and destruction of the enemy in the settlement of Sudzha has been completed,” he said in the video.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to hit back at Ukraine with a “worthy response” and accused Kyiv’s “Western masters” of helping Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Veronica DeVore

Have you encountered “overtourism”? How should popular destinations deal with it?

Places like Venice or Barcelona, and destinations in the Swiss Alps, are struggling with an influx of tourists. What to do?

Join the discussion
5 Likes
66 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
18 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR