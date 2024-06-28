Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy: 10 civilians have been returned from captivity in Russia and Belarus

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday that 10 people, all civilians, have been returned to Ukraine from captivity in Russia and its ally Belarus.

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the group included a prominent member of Crimea’s ethnic Tatar community, two eastern-rite Catholic priests and five people who had been captured in Belarus. There were also two civilians held from before Russia’s 2022 invasion.

