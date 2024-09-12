Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy and ICC’s Khan discussed how to implement arrest warrants for Russian officials

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that he and International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan had discussed how to ensure that arrest warrants for Russian officials wanted for war crimes in Ukraine are implemented.

“It is crucial to comply with the Rome Statute and ensure that court decisions on arrest warrants for Russian war criminals are not ignored,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X after the two men had met.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for several Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin for the unlawful deportation of children during the war.

A warrant on the same grounds was issued for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian commissioner for children’s rights.

Also subject to warrants are Sergei Shoigu, head of Russia’s Security Council, and Viktor Sokolov and Sergey Kobylash, who are accused of directing attacks against civilian sites.

Russia has dismissed the warrants as meaningless and “null and void”.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said it had undertaken a diplomatic protest against Mongolia for not implementing the ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin during the Russian president’s visit to the country last week.

The ministry said in a statement that a Mongolian diplomat had been informed about Ukraine’s “deep disappointment” and added that the decision would have an effect on relations.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
51 Likes
74 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR