Ukraine’s Zelenskiy dismisses deputy chief of staff, deputy PM resigns

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday dismissed his deputy chief of staff Rostyslav Shurma, according to a decree on the presidential website.

The chairman of parliament, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, deputy prime minister responsible for European integration. The move was part of a restructuring of the government.