Ukraine’s Zelenskiy in the Philippines to meet with Marcos

reuters_tickers

1 minute

MANILA (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will have a bilateral meeting with Philippine President Marcos Jr. at the presidential palace in Manila on Monday, the Philippines’ presidential communications office said.

Photos from the press pool showed Zelenskiy signing a presidential guest book as Marcos looked on, and Ukrainian and Philippine officials shaking hands ahead of their meeting.

Zelenskiy travelled to Manila from Singapore, where he made an unscheduled appearance at the Shangri-La Dialogue conference, his second visit to Asia since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskiy addressed the last day of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore, asking for support and participation at a summit in Switzerland planned for June 15-16 aimed at bringing peace to his war-ravaged nation.

Russia has not been invited and China has confirmed it will not attend. Zelenskiy has urged U.S. President Joe Biden to attend, but Washington has not confirmed who it will send.