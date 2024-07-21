Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he respects Biden’s ‘tough but strong’ decision

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he respected U.S. President Joe Biden’s “tough but strong” decision to end his reelection campaign.

“Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine’s fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical,” Zelenskiy said in a post on social media platform X.

“Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today’s tough but strong decision.”

