Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he spoke with Trump following election victory

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday that he spoke with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump following his election victory.

“We agreed to maintain close dialogue and advance our cooperation. Strong and unwavering U.S. leadership is vital for the world and for a just peace,” Zelenskiy said in a post on X.

Trump has said he would work with both Ukraine and Russia to end their conflict.