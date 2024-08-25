Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says he would support India hosting second summit on peace

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were ongoing with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkey and Switzerland regarding the second summit on peace in a conversation with Indian journalists shared on his social media on Sunday.

Zelenskiy also said he had told India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he would support India hosting the second summit on peace as Kyiv hopes to find a host among the countries in the Global South.

“But I want to be frank, and this applies not only to India, but to any state that would be positive about hosting a second summit. We will not be able to hold a peace summit in a country that has not yet joined the peace summit communique,” Zelenskiy said.

The Ukrainian president added that he discussed all of the points from the communique and previous peace summit during the meeting with Modi on Friday.

(Reporting by Anastasiia Malenko; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)