Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says strength must come with diplomacy to achieve peace

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on Sunday that strength and diplomacy must work together to bring the Russian war in Ukraine to an end and to ensure that such conflict does not happen again in the future.

“We understand very clearly that diplomacy has no prospects without strength,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“But without a clear understanding of diplomatic goals, weapons alone will not do the job. That’s why strength and diplomacy must work hand in hand.”

This is the only way to secure a lasting peace and to prevent from wars such as the one Moscow has been waging against Kyiv from recurring, he added.

Zelenskiy, who has unrelentingly called for a “fair” end to the war, has lobbied the United States and its NATO allies to arm Kyiv and help force Russian President Vladimir Putin to peace, saying Ukraine is open only to “honest” diplomacy.

Ukraine has also been pleading with its allies to allow Kyiv the use of western long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory and undermine Moscow’s war infrastructure.

Zelenskiy’s call on Sunday for strengthening diplomatic efforts comes after former Republican President Donald Trump defeated his pro-Ukrainian Democratic candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris, in U.S. presidential election.

During his election campaign, Trump said repeatedly that he could end the war in Ukraine “in a day,” but he never said how. On Thursday, Trump spoke with Putin and advised him not to escalate the war, a source told Reuters – a call that Kyiv said it had not been informed about.

The war, which Russia started with full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbour in February 2022, has killed thousands, turned cities and villages into rubble, and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Samuel Jaberg

How should Switzerland relieve congestion on its motorways?

On November 24, Swiss voters will decide on a government proposal to expand the motorway network. What do you think about this?

Join the discussion
75 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger

Did you lose or gain Swiss citizenship? How did that affect your life?

What impact has this had on your life? Tell us your story.

Join the discussion
58 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR