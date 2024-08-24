Ukraine’s Zelenskiy signs anti-Russia laws to mark independence day

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy signed several laws targeting Russia on Saturday as his country marked independence day, including ratifying a statute that paves the way for Ukraine to join the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Ukraine’s ratification of the Rome Statute increases the chances of Russia being prosecuted for war crimes since the start of Moscow’s invasion in February 2022, Zelenskiy’s office said, as Kyiv marks 33 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Ukrainian leaders have cast ICC membership as central to Kyiv’s European aspirations. Ukraine has recognised the ICC’s jurisdiction in the past, but full membership of the court is a key part of its quest to eventually join the European Union.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin and ex-Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu for their roles in alleged crimes against Ukrainian civilians. Russia has denied targeting civilians.

Zelenskiy also signed a law banning Moscow-linked religious organisations, the parliament’s website said.

“Today we celebrate the 33rd Independence Day of Ukraine. And whatever the enemy was bringing to our land has now returned to their home,” Zelenskiy said in a video recorded in the Sumy region, a northeast border area from where Kyiv conducted a major cross-border offensive into Russia’s Kursk region.

Zelenskiy told Ukrainians that independence had many dimensions, including the realization of justice.

“These are inevitable processes which were launched by us today. This is how independence is strengthened,” he said.

The legislation banning activities of religious groups linked to Russia was approved by parliament earlier this month. It created the legal tools for the government to ban a Russia-linked branch of the Orthodox church.

The legislation will take force 30 days after its publication and religious communities will have nine months to break their ties with Russia’s linked religious entities.

Zelenskiy has also signed a law giving a right for Ukrainian citizenship to foreigners who are fighting in the Ukrainian army against Russian forces.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the international figures who sent messages of support to Ukraine to coincide with its independence day commemorations.

“To the people of Ukraine from the people of Britain, we send you our warmest wishes as you mark your independence day,” Starmer said on the X social media platform.

“I want you to know that we stand with you for as long as it takes, with whatever it takes until victory, until a just and lasting peace.”

