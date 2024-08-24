Ukraine’s Zelenskiy signs law banning Moscow-linked religious institutions

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a law banning Moscow-linked religious organisations, the parliament website said on Saturday.

The bill approved by parliament earlier this month created the legal tools for the government to ban activities of a Russia-linked branch of the Orthodox church and paved the way for a historic rupture with an institution that Kyiv has accused of complicity in Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.