Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy suggests moves towards banning Orthodox church with Moscow ties

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

(Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pledged on Saturday to “strengthen our Ukrainian spiritual independence”, suggesting that the country’s leadership was moving towards effectively banning the branch of the Orthodox Church that has links to Moscow.

A majority of Ukrainians are Orthodox Christians, but the faith is split into one branch with traditional links to the Russian Orthodox church and an independent church, recognised by the world Orthodox hierarchy since 2019.

Membership of the independent church loyal to the Kyiv patriarchate has swelled since Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February 2022. But the minority Moscow-linked church retains influence and Ukrainian leaders accuse it of abetting the invasion and trying to poison public opinion.

“I have just held a meeting — a preparatory one — regarding a decision that will strengthen our Ukrainian spiritual independence,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

“We must deprive Moscow of the last opportunities to restrict the freedom of Ukrainians. And the decisions for this must be 100% effective. We will ensure that.”

Parliament last year gave initial approval to a bill that would have outlawed the activities of religious organisations affiliated with centres of influence “in a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine”.

But an attempt last month to introduce a draft to secure final approval failed and the legislation remains in abeyance.

The minority church says that after the invasion it cut all its links with the Russian Orthodox Church, an unabashed supporter of the Kremlin’s war. Ukrainian leaders dispute that contention.

Criminal proceedings, including treason charges, have been launched against dozens of their clerics. At least one cleric has been sent to Russia as part of a prisoner swap.

Some Ukrainian lawmakers have also expressed fears that the legislation could meet opposition from conservative Republicans in the United States, Ukraine’s biggest Western backer, on grounds that it restricts religious freedom.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
39 Likes
27 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
23 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR