Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy tells UN Russia must be forced into peace

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

By Simon Lewis and Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday that the war between Russia and Ukraine cannot be calmed by talks alone, but that Moscow must be forced into peace.

Zelenskiy has sought the support of Western leaders for what he calls a “victory plan” to end the war that began when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of his country in February 2022.

Zelenskiy said the war would end one day but not because “someone got tired of the war” or through a trade with Russian President Vladimir Putin, a reference to proposals that Ukraine cede some territory seized by Russia to settle the conflict.

“This war can’t be calmed by talks. Action is needed,” Zelenskiy said, thanking nations who have provided Ukraine support.

“Putin has broken so many international norms and rules that he won’t stop on his own, Russia can only be forced into peace, and that is exactly what’s needed, forcing Russia into peace, as the sole aggressor in this war, the sole violator of the U.N. Charter,” Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy took aim at North Korea and Iran for providing arms to Russia for the war, calling them “de facto accomplices” of Moscow.

Ukraine faces an uncertain future. A victory by former President Donald Trump over Vice President Kamala Harris in the Nov. 5 U.S. election could prompt a reset of Washington’s policy on Ukraine, which relies heavily on U.S. military and financial support. Opinion polls show a tight U.S. race.

More than 2-1/2 years since the invasion, Russia controls about 20% of Ukrainian territory and has been advancing in the east.

Zelenskiy has said that if his plan is backed by the West, it will have a broad impact on Moscow, including a psychological one that could help compel Putin to end the war diplomatically.

Zelenskiy has said very little so far about his victory plan except that it would act as a bridge to a second Ukraine-led summit on peace that Kyiv wants to hold and invite Russia to later this year.

Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia spoke up at the meeting to reject the 15-member council’s hosting of Zelenskiy.

“Western countries could not refrain from poisoning the atmosphere once again, trying to fill the air time with the hackneyed Ukrainian issue,” Nebenzia said of the meeting.

The top diplomats of China and the United States also clashed in the meeting.

“North Korea and Iran are not the only ones aiding and abetting Russia,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the council. “China – another permanent member of this council – is the top provider of machine tools, microelectronics and other items that Russia is using to rebuild, to restock, to ramp up its war machine and sustain its brutal aggression.”

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi rejected U.S. accusations that Beijing’s support for Russia was allowing it to continue its war in Ukraine.

“I wish to make it clear that on the Ukraine issue, any move to shift responsibility onto China, or attack and smear China, is irresponsible and will lead nowhere,” he told the council.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Simon Lewis; Editing by Howard Goller)

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Simon Bradley

Are you trying to avoid news? Why?

Are you very interested in news or a “news avoider”? Why do you think overall interest in news is falling? Have your say on the issue here.

Join the discussion
52 Likes
76 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
118 Likes
84 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
51 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR