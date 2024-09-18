Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to address UN Security Council on Tuesday

This content was published on
1 minute

By Michelle Nichols

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will on Tuesday address a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Russia’s war in his country, said Slovenia’s U.N. mission – president of the 15-member body for September.

The meeting will be held while world leaders are in New York for their annual gathering at the U.N. General Assembly.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It was overwhelmingly denounced by the 193-member General Assembly, which also demanded Moscow withdraw its troops, but the Security Council has been deadlocked as Russia is able to veto any action.

Zelenskiy is traveling to the United States with a “victory plan” that he wants to present to U.S. President Joe Biden.

His trip comes at a critical juncture in the war, with Russian troops continuing to inch forward in eastern Ukraine despite Kyiv’s forces launching a surprise incursion last month into Russia’s Kursk region.

The U.N. Security Council meeting on Tuesday was requested by the United States, Britain, France, Japan, South Korea and Malta, said diplomats.

