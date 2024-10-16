Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to attend NATO defence ministers meeting on Thursday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will attend a NATO defence ministers’ meeting on Thursday, according to NATO’s revised agenda published late on Wednesday.

Zelenskiy unveiled his “victory plan” on Wednesday, calling on allies to take urgent steps to bolster Kyiv at a precarious moment in a bid to end the war with Russia next year.

Earlier on Wednesday, NATO chief Mark Rutte told reporters he was aware of the details of Zelenskiy’s plan and that he was in touch with the alliance’s member countries on the next steps.

“The victory plan, of course, we are very much debating with them and using every opportunity to take that one step-by-step further,” Rutte said.

