Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to meet NATO’s Rutte, UK’s Starmer on Thursday

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet NATO General Secretary Mark Rutte and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London on Thursday, a boost for Ukraine after a summit of its main backers was cancelled at a difficult moment in its fight against Russia.

Zelenskiy and Starmer have both described the war with Russia as being at a critical point, and the Ukrainian leader is keen for the West to deliver long-range missiles and other support to try to change the balance on the battlefield.

Starmer’s spokesperson said Zelenskiy’s arrival in London would coincide with a visit by Rutte. Zelenskiy was in Croatia on Wednesday and will meet Pope Francis on Friday.

“He (Starmer) will reiterate the UK’s iron-clad support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression,” the spokesperson told reporters, adding the British leader had described the war with Russia being at “a critical point”.

The summit of Ukraine’s allies in Ramstein, Germany planned for Saturday, and a so-called Quad meeting of the United States, Britain, France and Germany for talks on Ukraine, were postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden cancelled his visit to focus on Hurricane Milton.