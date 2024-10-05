Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to present ‘victory plan’ at Ramstein meeting

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine will present its “victory plan” at a regular meeting of its allies at Ramstein in Germany on October 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on Telegram on Saturday.

“We will present the victory plan, clear, specific steps for a just end to the war,” he wrote.

Ukraine, which has been fending off an invasion from much larger neighbour Russia for nearly 1,000 days, has in recent months teased a plan to end the war.

The details have not been made public, but Zelenskiy presented it to U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as both major candidates running in the country’s presidential election, when he visited Washington last month.

The U.S. State Department spokesman said the plan contained “a number of productive steps” which the U.S. would engage with Ukraine on.

However, the Wall Street Journal newspaper cited anonymous U.S. officials as saying that the plan was a repackaged request for more weapons and a lifting of restrictions on the use of long-range missiles, and lacked a comprehensive strategy.

