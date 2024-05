Ukraine, IMF reach staff-level agreement on loan review

reuters_tickers

1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukrainian authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on a fourth review of the 4-year Extended Fund Facility Arrangement, the IMF said on Friday.

Ukraine would have access to about $2.2 billion under the agreement, subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, the fund said in a press release.