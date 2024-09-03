Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine arms chief, two ministers resign in government shake-up

This content was published on
2 minutes

KYIV (Reuters) -The Ukrainian government minister overseeing domestic weapons production during the war with Russia tendered his resignation on Tuesday along with two other ministers, Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

After weeks of talk of a looming government shake-up, he said lawmakers would review resignation requests from Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets.

“I will continue working in the defence sector but in a different role,” Kamyshin wrote on the Telegram messaging app, confirming his exit.

Kamyshin, 40, was appointed in March 2023 and has spearheaded Ukraine’s effort to ramp up defence production of everything from attack drones to long-range missiles as Kyiv’s forces battle Russia, a much better-armed and larger foe.

In the year after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, he carved out an image as an effective wartime manager running the national railways, a vital logistics artery for both civilians and the military.

Lawmakers and political analysts have expected major changes in the government since summer began.

The exit of the three ministers adds to the uncertainty around the government with at least five other ministerial portfolios vacant after sackings earlier this year.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his political team could move to fill all the positions now in a bid to bring in order before he travels to the United States this month to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

The Ukrainian leader said last week that he hoped to have a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden and his two possible successors to present a “victory plan” that would coerce Russia into ending its war in Ukraine.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Jonathan Oatis)

