Ukraine arms chief, two other ministers tender resignation, top lawmaker says

KYIV (Reuters) – The Ukrainian government minister overseeing domestic weapons production during the war with Russia tendered his resignation on Tuesday along with the justice minister and environment minister, the parliament’s speaker said.

The ministers are Strategic Industries Minister Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Maliuska and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets. The house speaker said their resignation requests would be discussed by lawmakers soon.