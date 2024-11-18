Ukraine brings back long rolling power cuts after major Russian strike

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainians in the Black Sea port city of Odesa on Monday morning had been without power for 24 hours and further cuts were planned across the country after a massive Russian missile strike over the weekend damaged energy infrastructure.

Russia unleashed its largest missile attack on Ukraine in almost three months on Sunday, killing seven people and further hobbling an already damaged energy system.

“The situation is most difficult in Odesa and Odesa district. Unfortunately, it is not yet technically possible to supply power to the critical infrastructure in the Kyivskyi and Primorskyi districts of the city,” power distributor DTEK wrote on the Telegram messenger.

As of Monday morning some 400,000 homes had power restored while 321,000 consumers remained without service, DTEK said.

Odesa regional governor Oleh Kiper said the water supply and heating was being gradually restored across the city with 445 shelters offering necessary services to residents.

Kiper later said a Russian attack on the city on Monday had killed at least 8 civilians and injured 18.

Russia has attacked the Odesa region for months, hitting port and energy infrastructure.

Attacks in the autumn of 2022 left the region without electricity for several days and also triggered curbs on energy use in the winter of 2023.

Temporary power cuts across the country were announced on Sunday between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. by national grid operator Ukrenergo which said workers were repairing the damage as quickly as possible.

Engineers restored power to almost 150,000 consumers following yesterday’s attack, the energy ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Authorities said most regions would face blackouts on Monday of up to eight hours, including the capital Kyiv.

Power cuts of six hours were expected in the central Ukrainian region of Cherkasy and cuts of four to six hours in Sumy in northern Ukraine.

No cuts were planned in five western regions.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Anastasiia Malenko; editing by Tom Balmforth and Jason Neely)