Ukraine catches Russian agents plotting Zelenskiy assassination, SBU says

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s SBU State Security Service said it had caught Russian agents within the Ukrainian state guard service plotting the assassination of the president and other senior governmental officials.

“Counterintelligence and SBU investigators thwarted the FSB’s (Russia’s security service) plans to eliminate the president of Ukraine and other representatives of the top military and political leadership”, SBU said on Telegram.