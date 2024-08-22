Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine conducts drone attack on Russian airbase in Volgograd region, source says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine conducted a drone attack on Russia’s Marinovka military airfield in the southern Russian region of Volgograd, striking a storage site for fuel and glide bombs, a security source in Kyiv said on Thursday.

The Russian governor of the Volgograd region said earlier that a fire had broken out at a military facility in the region after a Ukrainian drone crashed into it. The official, Andrei Bocharov, said there had been no casualties.

The source said the attack was part of a campaign of Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian airfields that are used by warplanes to conduct regular attacks on targets in Ukraine.

Apart from missile strikes, Ukraine has in particular flagged Russia’s use of cheaply-produced glide bombs fired by warplanes as a menace to Ukrainian positions in the east, as well as cities and towns that have been struck by them.

Even after the delivery of a small group of U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, the Ukrainian air force is outgunned by Russia’s much larger and well-armed fleet of warplanes.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The source said the drone attack was a joint operation conducted by the Security Service of Ukraine and the country’s special forces.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Domhnall O'Sullivan

What do you think Switzerland’s Alain Berset can bring to the Council of Europe?

The former interior minister is to become the first Swiss Secretary General of the Council of Europe – which issues should his five-year term focus on?

Join the discussion
43 Likes
45 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
25 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR