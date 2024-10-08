Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine could be facing toughest winter since invasion began, NATO chief says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Ukraine could be facing its toughest winter since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, as Moscow continues to attack the country’s critical energy infrastructure, new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

“NATO must and will do more to help Ukraine. The more military support we give, the faster this war will end,” Rutte told a joint news conference with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb.

