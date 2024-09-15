Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine defences down 10 drones, 1 Russia-launched missile, Ukraine air force says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s air defence units destroyed 10 out of 14 drones that Russia launched overnight targeting its territory, Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday.

It also said on the Telegram messaging app that Russia launched two Iskander M-ballistic missiles and one Kh-59 guided air missile targeting the southern region of Odesa.

The guided air missile was destroyed, the air force said. It did not say what happened to the Iskander missiles or whether there was any damage as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that during the past week Russia used about 30 missiles of various types, more than 800 guided aerial bombs and almost 300 attack drones against Ukraine.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR