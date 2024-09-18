Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine destroyed arsenal in Russia’s Tver region, Kyiv security source says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian drone attack destroyed a warehouse storing missiles, guided bombs and artillery ammunition in Russia’s Tver region, a source in Ukraine’s SBU state security service told Reuters on Wednesday.

The drones caused an “extremely powerful detonation” at a large warehouse of the Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defence in the town of Toropets, the source said.

“The warehouse contained missiles intended for Iskander tactical missile systems, Tochka-U tactical missile systems, guided aerial bombs and artillery ammunition,” the source said.

After the attack, a fire covered an area six km (3.7 miles) wide, the source added.

Firefighters were trying to contain the fire, the Tver region’s governor said, without specifying what was burning.

War bloggers and media reported earlier on Wednesday that a drone attack on Russia had triggered a giant blast and forced the partial evacuation of residents near the site of a large Russian arsenal.

Ukraine’s SBU and armed forces continued to “methodically reduce the enemy’s missile potential, which it uses to destroy Ukrainian cities,” the SBU source said.

Both sides deny attacking civilians in the war fought since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
37 Likes
41 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
57 Likes
48 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
7 Likes
12 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR