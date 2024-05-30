Ukraine destroys seven Russia-launched missiles, 32 drones overnight, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air defence systems destroyed seven Russia-launched missiles and 32 drones overnight, its air force commander said on Thursday.

On the Telegram messaging app the air force official said Russia had launched a total of 51 missiles and drones.

The commander said Russian forces attacked “military facilities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine” but did not provide additional details.

Mayor of eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said in a separate statement that critical infrastructure in the city was shelled last night and four people were injured.

Other civilian and military authorities did not report casualties and destruction caused by the attacks.