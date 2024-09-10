Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine disappointed at Slovak PM’s fascism comments

(Reuters) – Ukraine on Monday expressed disappointment at allegations by Slovakia’s pro-Russian prime minister that Kyiv should act to remove from its military ranks what he described as fascist elements within the Ukrainian military.

Fico’s appeal reflected Russian arguments in its war against Ukraine, including the Kremlin’s contention that its 2022 invasion sought to “denazify” its smaller neighbour.

KEY QUOTES

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry:

“In Kyiv, there is disappointment regarding the statement made by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico towards Ukrainian soldiers, which goes against the existing level of trust and cooperation between Ukraine and Slovakia.”

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico:

“We all talk about fascism, Nazism, and yet we tacitly tolerate the fact that there are units running around Ukraine which have a very clear designation, which are linked to movements that we now consider dangerous and forbidden.”

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Russia routinely refers to Ukraine’s leaders as Nazis. President Vladimir Putin cited the need to rid the country of Nazis from the very first day of the invasion in February 2022.

Fico’s adherence to the Kremlin line as a NATO leader complicates Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s almost daily pleas for the Alliance to provide long-range weaponry and permission to use it on Russian territory.

Since the outbreak of war, Ukraine has pressed a drive to join the European Union and NATO but Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban have bucked a consensus on those efforts.

CONTEXT:

Russia has criticised Ukraine’s Azov batallion for its ultra-nationalist roots dating back to its formation to combat Russian-financed separatists in 2014.

The unit has since been reformed and incorporated into the military, and is revered throughout Ukraine for its resistance, particularly in the nearly three-month siege of the port of Mariupol.

