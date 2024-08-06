Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine diverts more funding towards missile programme, Zelenskiy says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine has put additional funding towards its domestic missile programme, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday, as it tries to narrow a gap in capabilities with Russia, which has an array of long-range weapons.

Ukraine, which has prioritised the production of long-range strike drones since Russia’s February 2022 invasion, has tried to build up its domestic output of arms like the Neptun, a Ukrainian anti-ship missile that can also attack land targets.

“…Additional funding was allocated to our missile programme. More domestically produced missiles to come,” Zelenskiy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He gave no additional details.

In July, the Ukrainian leader said Kyiv was working to reduce its dependence on missiles, including ones used for air defence, that are supplied by Ukraine’s allies.

Kyiv has been heavily reliant on lethal military assistance from its Western partners throughout the war. It has lobbied the West to allow it to use the weapons it supplies to strike deep inside Russia.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
28 Likes
24 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Elena Servettaz

Should politics be kept out of sporting and cultural events?

Cultural and sporting events are being increasingly politicised. Is this a problem?

Join the discussion
22 Likes
20 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Bruno Kaufmann

How can democracy be enhanced in schools?

How can we improve democracy education to better prepare students for civic engagement?

Join the discussion
16 Likes
49 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR