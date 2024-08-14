Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine downs 17 out of 23 Russia-launched drones overnight, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine shot down 17 out of 23 Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack which damaged infrastructure in several regions, the country’s air force and local authorities said on Wednesday.

The Russian forces also launched two Kh-59/69 guided missiles to attack Ukraine, the air force said.

The attack hit infrastructure in the northern regions of Chernihiv and Zhytomyr with no casualties reported, according to the local authorities.

The air force shot down one drone in the southern region of Mykolaiv, regional governor Vitaliy Kim said. The debris damaged two private residences with no casualties reported, he added.

Governors of the central Kyiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad regions reported no infrastructure damage or casualties following the attack.

Kyiv governor Ruslan Kravchenko said the debris caused a forest fire which has since been put out.

