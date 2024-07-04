Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine downs 21 out of 22 drones launched by Russia, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine shot down 21 out of 22 Shahed drones used in a Russian attack overnight, its air force reported on Thursday.

Ukrainian air defence shot down the drones over six regions in northern and central Ukraine, the air force said.

The governor of the northern region of Chernihiv said that one of the drones struck a facility in his region, without providing more details. He added that over 5,000 consumers in the region remained without power as of Thursday morning in his statement.

Dnipropetrovsk regional governor said that the air defence shot down two drones over his region.

