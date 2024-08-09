Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine downs all 27 drones used in Russian overnight attack, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s forces destroyed all 27 Russian attack drones launched overnight, Ukraine’s Air Force chief said on Friday.

“As a result of the anti-air combat, all enemy drones were shot down by mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and Air Force REB assets in the Kyiv, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions,” the commander said.

