Ukraine downs all 29 Russia-launched drones during overnight attack, air force says

1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s air force said on Thursday that it shot down all 29 Russia-launched drones over eight Ukrainian regions during an overnight attack, which officials said caused only minor damage.

Russia also launched three Kh-59 guided missiles during the attack, the air force said in a statement.

The governor of the central region of Cherkasy said debris damaged windows one private business, while the governors of the Kyiv, Poltava and Kirovohrad regions reported no hits to infrastructure or casualties.

The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region said that the air force shot down five drones there without offering details on damage.

Eight more drones were downed over the southern region of Kherson, its governor said. Various Russian attacks in this region killed one person and injured 13 more over the past day, he said.