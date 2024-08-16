Ukraine downs all five Russia-launched drones during overnight attack, air force says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine shot down all five Russia-launched drones during an overnight attack, the country’s air force said on Friday.

Russian forces also used three ballistic Iskander-M missiles during the attack, according to the air force’s statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia used three Shahed-type drones and two drones of an identified type for the attack, it said.

Reuters previously reported that Russia turned to using cheaply-made drones in some of its attacks on Ukraine to try to identify air defences and act as decoys.

The governors of Kyiv and Kirovohrad regions reported no damage or casualties following the attack.