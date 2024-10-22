Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine drone attack damages distilleries in Russia’s Tula region, governor says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Ukraine drone attack damaged two distilleries in Russia’s Tula region south of Moscow, its governor said on Tuesday.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” Tula governor Dmitry Miliayev said on the Telegram messaging app. “Emergency services specialists are working at the scene. The situation is under control.”

It was not immediately clear how big the attack was that damaged the distilleries in the town of Yefremov and the village of Luzhkovskyi.

Separately, another Ukraine drone attack damaged a boiler house and a non-residential building in Russia’s western region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, its governor said.

There were no injuries as a result of the attack, Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said on the Telegram messaging app.

He added that Russian air defence units destroyed at least six Ukrainian drones over the territory of the region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has often said that its air attacks inside Russia target infrastructure key to Russia’s war efforts and are a response to Moscow’s relentless bombing of Ukrainian territory.

