Ukraine drone attack kills ambulance paramedic, driver in Russia’s Kursk, local governor says

1 minute

(Reuters) – A drone launched by Ukraine hit an ambulance near the town of Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region, killing the driver and a paramedic, the acting governor of the southwestern region said on Wednesday.

Alexei Smirnov, the acting governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that a doctor was also wounded.

Reuters could not independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Moscow launched with its full-scale invasion on Ukraine in February 2022.

