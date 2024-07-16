Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine drone attack sparks fire at factory in Kursk region, Russian official says

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – A Ukraine drone attack sparked a fire at a factory producing electrical devices and components in the town of Korenevo in Russia’s Kursk region, the interim governor of the region bordering Ukraine said on Tuesday.

“None of the workers were injured,” Alexei Smirnov, the governor, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The Russian Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one drone over the Kursk region.

