Ukraine fires UK Storm Shadow missiles into Russia, Bloomberg reports

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – Ukraine has fired long-range British Storm Shadow missiles into Russian territory for the first time, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an unnamed Western official.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his office would not be commenting on reports or operational matters.

Britain had previously said Ukraine could use Storm Shadow cruise missiles within Ukrainian territory but the government has been pressing the United States for permission to allow their use to strike targets inside Russia for several months.

U.S. President Joe Biden changed its policy to allow Ukraine to use U.S.-made weapons to strike deep into Russia this week.