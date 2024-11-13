Ukraine gets $1.35 billion from US for humanitarian, social programs, PM says

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has received a $1.35 billion grant from the United States and will direct the funds toward humanitarian and social programs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

“It’s a vital investment in Ukraine’s resilience and global security,” Shmyhal wrote in a social media post on X platform.

Direct budget support from Ukraine’s Western allies totalled $28.2 billion so far this year, the finance ministry said.