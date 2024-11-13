Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Ukraine gets $1.35 billion from US for humanitarian, social programs, PM says

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine has received a $1.35 billion grant from the United States and will direct the funds toward humanitarian and social programs, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Wednesday.

“It’s a vital investment in Ukraine’s resilience and global security,” Shmyhal wrote in a social media post on X platform.

Direct budget support from Ukraine’s Western allies totalled $28.2 billion so far this year, the finance ministry said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR