Ukraine government approves 2025 draft budget, PM says

(Reuters) – Ukraine’s government has approved the 2025 draft budget, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday.

Shmyhal, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said the draft, to be submitted to parliament, provided for 2 trillion hryvnias in revenues and 3.6 trillion hryvnias in expenditures.

The draft, put together 2-1/2 years into the Russian invasion of the country, also included a provision of 2.22 trillion hryvnias ($53.5 bln) for defence.

($1 = 41.3300 hryvnias)

