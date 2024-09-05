Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine has achieved ‘a lot’ in Kursk offensive, NATO’s Stoltenberg says

This content was published on
OSLO (Reuters) – Ukraine has achieved “a lot” in its Kursk offensive into Russia but it’s hard to say how the situation will develop next, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Oslo on Thursday.

“Only the Ukrainians can make the difficult choices that are needed, such as where to deploy their forces and what type of warfare is appropriate in this situation,” Stoltenberg said.

Russian forces are advancing in the east of Ukraine while Ukrainian troops have made a bold incursion into Russia’s Kursk region, where it on Aug. 6 launched the biggest foreign attack on Russia since World War Two.

Stoltenberg said Ukraine has the right to self-defence, including reaching military targets on Russian territory.

