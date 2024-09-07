Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine hits munitions depot in Russia with drone, source says

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukrainian drones hit a munitions depot in the Russian region of Voronezh overnight, a Ukrainian security source told Reuters on Saturday, adding that Ukraine believed the depot was being used to transfer munitions and equipment to Ukraine.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the operation was conducted by the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service.

“At this moment, there are still four pockets of a powerful fire observed at the site, as well as the unceasing detonation of munitions,” the source said.

The source said the facility was in the village of Soldatskoe.

That settlement is nearly 80 miles (130 km) from the nearest Ukraine-controlled territory.

Ukraine, which is restricted by some of its Western allies from using their missiles on Russian territory, has built up a stock of domestically produced long-range drones, some capable of hitting targets over 1,000 kilometres (621 miles) away.

