Ukraine hits munitions depot in Russia with drones, source says

(Corrects headline to read ‘drones’ (not ‘drone’))

KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian drones hit a munitions depot in the Russian region of Voronezh overnight, a Ukrainian security source said on Saturday, adding that Kyiv believed the depot was being used to transfer munitions and equipment to Ukraine.

Alexander Gusev, the province’s Russian governor, said in a statement on Telegram that “explosive objects” had detonated after a fire in the region’s Ostorogozhsky district.

He said there had been no casualties, but that a state of emergency had been declared locally, with several hundred people evacuated and a major road closed.

The Ukrainian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters the operation was conducted by the SBU, Ukraine’s internal security service.

“At this moment, there are still four pockets of a powerful fire observed at the site, as well as the unceasing detonation of munitions,” the source said.

The source said the facility was in the village of Soldatskoe.

That settlement is nearly 80 miles (130 km) from the nearest Ukraine-controlled territory.

Ukraine, which is restricted by some of its Western allies from using their missiles on Russian territory, has built up a stock of domestically produced long-range drones, some capable of hitting targets over 1,000 km (621 miles) away.

