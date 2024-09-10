Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine identifies Russian suspect in July attack on children’s hospital

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s prosecutor general said on Tuesday that a senior Russian air force commander was a suspect in a missile strike on a children’s hospital in central Kyiv in July that killed two people and caused extensive damage.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin did not name the individual, but said the International Criminal Court in The Hague had already issued an arrest warrant against him.

In March, the ICC issued an arrest warrant for Sergei Kobylash, saying he was the commander of Russia’s long-range aviation forces. The ICC said at the time he was suspected of war crimes including ordering strikes on Ukraine’s energy system.

“We are continuing the investigation to find other people responsible for the strike on Okhmatdyt,” Kostin told reporters, referring to the hospital. He stood beside ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who is on a visit to Kyiv.

According to Kostin, the commander ordered the firing of a Kh-101 air-launched cruise missile from a Russian bomber at 10.45 a.m. on July 8, the day of the strike.

Khan added that it seemed from various sources that a Kh-101 missile has been identified, but that further study was needed.

Russia denies carrying out war crimes in Ukraine, and says it does not target civilians. It has dismissed ICC war crime arrest warrants as part of a biased Western campaign to discredit Russia.

