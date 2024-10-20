Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Ukraine launches drones at Moscow, western Russia, regional officials say

This content was published on
1 minute

(Reuters) – Ukraine launched a series of drones targeting Moscow and western Russia, regional officials said early on Sunday, adding that there were no injuries or significant damage reported.

Russia’s air-defence units destroyed at least one drone flying towards Moscow, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app.

According to preliminary information, there was no damage or casualties where debris fell in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region.

Drone debris sparked several short-lived fires in the Lipetsk region in southwestern Russia, the region’s governor said on Telegram. There were no injuries reported, he added.

Governors of the Bryansk and Oryol region, also in western parts of Russia, reported that air defence units destroyed several drones there.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said in the past that its air attacks target infrastructure key to Russia’s war efforts and are a response to Moscow’s continued air attacks on Ukraine.

Russian officials often do not disclose full extent of damage inflicted by the drone attacks, especially on military, transport or energy infrastructure.

